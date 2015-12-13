2015’s Most Viewed YouTube Videos [WATCH]

What were the most viewed YouTube videos of 2015? Well, there’s an appearance by several Black faces – including the Leader Of The Free World, the creator of this year’s top viral song sensation and comedian Kevin Hart. YouTube just released their list of the most viewed videos on their website for 2015 so check them out. Were any of them among your favorites?

10) “Mean Tweets – President Obama Edition

This Jimmy Kimmel Live favorite segment with President Obama was viewed 34.7 million times since it was published on March 12, 2015.

9) Dover Police DashCam Confessional (Shake it Off)

Dover’s Police Department scored 37.8 million views for this video of a very enthusiastic policeman lip-syncing to Taylor Swift’s “Shake it Off.”

8) Golden Boy Calum Scott hits the right note | Audition Week 1 | Britain’s Got Talent 2015

Calum Scott was yet another surprising singer in the U.K version of The Voice to the tune of 39.2 million views.

7) 6ft Man in 6ft Giant Water Balloon – 4K – The Slow Mo Guys

Slow motion is assuredly popular with viewers – because this video from the Slow Mo guys generated 41.5 million views.

6) Justin Bieber Carpool Karaoke

As good as Stevie Wonder’s Carpool Karaoke is, he couldn’t beat out the Beliebers, who took Justin Beiber’s version from The Late Late Show with James Corden to 44 million views.

5) Lip Sync Battle with Will Ferrell, Kevin Hart and Jimmy Fallon

Will Ferrell, Kevin Hart and Jimmy Fallon aren’t just funny guys, they are superior lip syncers, too. This now-classic Tonight Show appearance attracted 54.8 million views.

4) Love Has No Labels | Diversity & Inclusion | Ad Council

The Ad Council created the Love Ha No Labels campaign which proved a huge success with 55.6 million views since March.

3) Crazy Plastic Ball PRANK!!

Roman Atwood’s priceless prank of his wife generated 57.4 million views on YouTube. Fortunately, his wife is the coolest wife in the world.

2) Clash of Clans: Revenge (Official Super Bowl TV Commercial)

Liam Neeson’s voice, the Super Bowl TV and the most popular game in Apple’s App Store has generated 88.5 million views since Feb. 1.

1)Silento- Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae) #WatchMeDanceOn

We’re sure you’ve heard of this guy – or his song, which has been watched a whopping 119 million times. Still doesn’t beat out Gangman Style, though.