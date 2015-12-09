PLAY AUDIO
Rev. Al Sharpton talks about the importance of Affirmative Action in light of the student that claims she didn’t receive admission into the University of Texas because of it. Rev. Sharpton is just one of the civil rights activists headed to Washington, D.C. to protest.
“Since the Supreme Court has already ruled on it, it means that some judge wants a crack at taking affirmative action out of higher education. This decision could take a lot of us off our campuses,” Sharpton said.
2 thoughts on “Rev. Al Sharpton Says We Could Be Looking At The End Of Affirmative Action”
With the make-up of the current Supreme Court this comes as no surprise.
However, once Affirmative Action is abolished-what will be next? Will most if not all of our rights that were hard fought for back in the 1960’s also be stricken down?
The decisions made by the current POS-Scalia, Alito, Roberts and Thomas have major repercussions for generations to come.
End of affirmative action? ??? So what??? Why is even important?