Rev. Al Sharpton Says We Could Be Looking At The End Of Affirmative Action

Rev. Al Sharpton talks about the importance of Affirmative Action in light of the student that claims she didn’t receive admission into the University of Texas because of it. Rev. Sharpton is just one of the civil rights activists headed to Washington, D.C. to protest.

“Since the Supreme Court has already ruled on it, it means that some judge wants a crack at taking affirmative action out of higher education. This decision could take a lot of us off our campuses,” Sharpton said.

