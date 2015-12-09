CLOSE
App Feed
Home

Rev. Al Sharpton Says We Could Be Looking At The End Of Affirmative Action

Leave a comment
PLAY AUDIO

Rev. Al Sharpton talks about the importance of Affirmative Action in light of the student that claims she didn’t receive admission into the University of Texas because of it. Rev. Sharpton is just one of the civil rights activists headed to Washington, D.C. to protest.

“Since the Supreme Court has already ruled on it, it means that some judge wants a crack at taking affirmative action out of higher education. This decision could take a lot of us off our campuses,” Sharpton said.

Click the link above to hear the entire interview.

 

Affirmative Action , Rev. Al Sharpton , Rev. Sharpton

Also On Black America Web:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)

10 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)

Continue reading Rev. Al Sharpton Says We Could Be Looking At The End Of Affirmative Action

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)

2 thoughts on “Rev. Al Sharpton Says We Could Be Looking At The End Of Affirmative Action

  1. Linda on said:

    With the make-up of the current Supreme Court this comes as no surprise.

    However, once Affirmative Action is abolished-what will be next? Will most if not all of our rights that were hard fought for back in the 1960’s also be stricken down?

    The decisions made by the current POS-Scalia, Alito, Roberts and Thomas have major repercussions for generations to come.

    Reply

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close