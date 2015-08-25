DL Hughley Show Audio
Home > DL Hughley Show Audio

Why These Women Are Less Committed In Relationships [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Leave a comment

Reasearch suggests women who are more attractive than their partners are less likely to be committed in the relationship. Listen to the audio player to hear what men do to try to keep women faithful in this situation in the latest Jazzy Report!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Listen to the “The D.L. Hughley Show” LIVE weekdays 3-7 p.m. EST!

RELATED: Are Robots The Future Of Human Relationships? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: 10 Low Blows That Damage Relationships [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Famous Relationships That Could’ve Benefited From Being On ‘Couples Therapy’

The Most Hated Celebrity Relationships Ever!

15 photos Launch gallery

The Most Hated Celebrity Relationships Ever!

Continue reading The Most Hated Celebrity Relationships Ever!

The Most Hated Celebrity Relationships Ever!

Relationships , The Jazzy Report , Women

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close