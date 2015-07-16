DL Hughley Show Trending
Home > DL Hughley Show Trending

Cops Believe Chris Brown Was Tailed Before Home Invasion

Chris Brown needs new security.

Leave a comment
2015 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Vincent Sandoval / Getty

More details are emerging from the scary home invasion at Chris Brown‘s San Fernando Valley home yesterday.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

 

According to TMZ, Chris Brown was not only targeted but they actually followed him and broke in while he was clubbing. The burglars allegedly told Chris’ aunt they knew he was out clubbing and that they had to move fast before he came home. Chris Brown was hosting a pre-ESPYs party during the robbery and authorities also believe there was also someone at the party keeping tabs on him.

The identity of the culprits in the case remains a mystery, but cops believe that they know Chris and even knew the layout of the house. Scary.

We hope Chris is more careful about who he opens his home to in the future.

Chris Brown Royalty HB Feature Image

Happy Birthday Royalty! The Most Adorable Photos Of Chris Brown's Baby Girl!

3 photos Launch gallery

Happy Birthday Royalty! The Most Adorable Photos Of Chris Brown's Baby Girl!

Continue reading Happy Birthday Royalty! The Most Adorable Photos Of Chris Brown’s Baby Girl!

Happy Birthday Royalty! The Most Adorable Photos Of Chris Brown's Baby Girl!

Cops Believe Chris Brown Was Tailed Before Home Invasion was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Chris Brown

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close