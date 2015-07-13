How Scott Disick Has Come Up Off The Kardashians [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

We’re all sad about Scott Disick’s departure from The Kardashians after the tragic break up that happened between him and Kourtney Kardashian- but lets talk about how cushioned his bank account must be from being on every single episode of the show! Click on the audio player to hear how much he made on The Russ Parr Morning Show.

