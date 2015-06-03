Sanaa Lathan, Michael Ealy and Morris Chestnut are starring in the upcoming fall thriller, The Perfect Guy. Michael Ealy plays the crazy ex-boo who can’t leave his previous girlfriend alone. It looks quite juicy! Check it out:
That. Looks. Good.
Did you peep that last scene with homeboy under the bed? Whaaaaaat?
The Perfect Guy is set for a September release.
Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.
Black Celebs With Blue, Green & Hazel Eyes
23 photos Launch gallery
Black Celebs With Blue, Green & Hazel Eyes
1. Michael Ealy- Blue1 of 23
2. Raven Symone- Hazel2 of 23
3. Jesse Williams- Blue3 of 23
4. Vanessa Williams- Blue4 of 23
5. Tami Roman- Hazel5 of 23
6. Gary Dourdan- Green6 of 23
7. Tyra Banks- Green/Hazel7 of 23
8. Smokey Robinson- Green8 of 23
9. Jada Pinkett-Smith- Hazel9 of 23
10. Stacey Dash- Blue/Green10 of 23
11. Terrence Howard- Green/Hazel11 of 23
12. Eva Pigford- Green/Hazel12 of 23
13. Chris Williams- Blue13 of 23
14. Regina King- Hazel14 of 23
15. LaLa Anthony- Green15 of 23
16. Robert Ri'chard- Green16 of 23
17. Nicole Ari Parker- Green17 of 23
18. James Earl Jones- Blue18 of 23
19. Rihanna- Green/Hazel19 of 23
20. Nicole Murphy- Blue20 of 23
21. Gerald Kelly- Green21 of 23
22. Stephen Belafonte- Blue22 of 23
23. Leona Lewis- Blue/ Green23 of 23
Michael Ealy Is the Hot Crazy Ex-Boyfriend In ‘The Perfect Guy’ [WATCH] was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
3 thoughts on “Michael Ealy Is the Hot Crazy Ex-Boyfriend In ‘The Perfect Guy’ [WATCH]”
When some one searches for his required thing, so he/she
needs to be available that in detail, therefore that thing is maintained over here.
He’s my new Denzel Washington
Aw, shoot…this looks pretty good.