Gone Viral!
Michael Ealy Is the Hot Crazy Ex-Boyfriend In ‘The Perfect Guy’ [WATCH]

Sanaa Lathan, Michael Ealy and Morris Chestnut are starring in the upcoming fall thriller, The Perfect Guy. Michael Ealy plays the crazy ex-boo who can’t leave his previous girlfriend alone. It looks quite juicy! Check it out:

That. Looks. Good.

Did you peep that last scene with homeboy under the bed? Whaaaaaat?

The Perfect Guy is set for a September release.

