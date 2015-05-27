Should Lying To Get Sex Be Considered Rape? [POLL]

Have you ever been deceived by someone you had consensual sex with? A number of women have with their partners walking away without consequence, but that soon might change.

According to MadameNoire, New Jersey law Assemblyman Troy Singleton has sponsored a bill which would make sexual assault by fraud a punishable offense. What does that mean exactly? Well, a person could be charged with sexual assault if consent was given because of misrepresentation.

For example, 37-year-old mom Mischele Lewis found out the man she was dating lied about his children and where he lived. MadameNoire says her story was inspiration for the bill.

“I think it’s important because trying to deceive anyone for the purpose of sexual gratification is just wrong,” Lewis said in an interview. “Every person has the right to knowing consent.”

Lying to get sex is wrong, but is it really a crime? Let us know what you think in our poll and get the rest of the story at MadameNoire.

