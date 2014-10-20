CLOSE
TOP OF THE MORNING: The #TJMS Tour Is Live From Augusta, I Am Not A Jinx

10/20/14 – The Tom Joyner Morning Show is back on the road! Catch up with the #TJMSTour and hear their line up for the week. Click the link above to hear the funny and why Tom still says he not a jinx. We’re sure the Cincinnati Bengals would say different.

Sybil Wilkes , The Tom Joyner Morning Show , TJMS , Tom Joyner

