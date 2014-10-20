PLAY AUDIO
10/20/14 – The Tom Joyner Morning Show is back on the road! Catch up with the #TJMSTour and hear their line up for the week. Click the link above to hear the funny and why Tom still says he not a jinx. We’re sure the Cincinnati Bengals would say different.
2 thoughts on “TOP OF THE MORNING: The #TJMS Tour Is Live From Augusta, I Am Not A Jinx”
Why you talk about Republican an not the lying kkk Democrats Hillary an Obama lies they the problem in black Lives
Why do news reporters keep saying that people do not like her. I like her and I am supporting her run for being the President of the United States.