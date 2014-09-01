Tamar Braxton Discusses If She Will Have More Kids [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Tamar Braxton is juggling a reality TV show, music career, and her most important job, being a mom. But will the singer have more kids? She reveals if she will on “The D.L. Hughley Show.”Listen to the audio player to hear if her baby boy Logan will have a brother or sister. In addition, she discusses the drama “Braxton Family Values” and details on her new album in this exclusive interview!

Follow @TheDLHughleyShow

RELATED: Tamar Braxton Reveals If She Would Do A Sex Tape With Her Husband [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Tamar Braxton Nearly Collapses On Stage During Performance

RELATED: Is Tamar Braxton Quitting Reality TV? [VIDEO]

RELATED: Tamar Braxton: “Don’t Let Haters Get In Your Way, Love Yourself” [PHOTOS]

RELATED: Tamar Braxton Snatches Employee’s Job On Instagram [PHOTOS]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Keep Up With The D.L. Hughley Show On Facebook!