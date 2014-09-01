DL Hughley Show Interviews
Tamar Braxton Discusses If She Will Have More Kids [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Tamar Braxton

Tamar Braxton is juggling a reality TV show, music career, and her most important job, being a mom. But will the singer have more kids? She reveals if she will on “The D.L. Hughley Show.”Listen to the audio player to hear if her baby boy Logan will have a brother or sister. In addition, she discusses the drama “Braxton Family Values” and details on her new album in this exclusive interview!

Close