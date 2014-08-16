WHAT?! Mimi Faust Not Blaming Nikko Smith 100 Percent; Says She Can Forgive Him

Mimi Faust is working on forgiving Nikko Smith for not telling her about his marriage until recently. But she said she won’t forget and trust him again.

Not only did she find out he is still in contact with his ex, but he’s been married to her for 10 years. Oh wow!

What could be even more problematic for Faust is she literally had no idea or any suspicions about Smith. Although her friends were telling her that he’s no good.

“The wife would call an awful lot and when I would ask him about it, he would say that’s an ex; they’re still friends,” Faust said. “They didn’t have a bad breakup like Stevie and I and they still communicate would be his response.”

Nevertheless, she isn’t taking him back, although she’s trying to forgive him. Recently, she hasn’t spoken to him.

“There’s no relationship; there’s no status,” she said. “I’ll probably never trust him again, but I can forgive that and move on.”

She has a lot to forgive Smith for after he convinced her to sign a contract with Vivid Entertainment for her “stolen” sex tape. And for how he kept his marriage a secret.

It sounds suspicious that his bag was stolen with the tape in it. It could’ve been his intentions all along to have the tape released. But she doesn’t blame him 100 percent.

“As far as the tape is concerned, the tape and bag was stolen and I don’t know, the bag did not come off the plane, so I really cannot point my finger at him 100 percent,” said Faust who also recorded additional scenes for the movie after the “homemade” portions were acquired by Vivid.

She added, “they required additional footage for it be a certain amount of minutes. Initially, they had us by ourselves trying to get them the additional footage for it,” she said. “I was under contract and we had to give them what they needed at that point.”

(Photo Source: Twitter)