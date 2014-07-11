CLEVELAND (AP) — LeBron James is going back to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
James tells Sports Illustrated, that he’s decided to go home. It’s a move that would have seemed unfathomable four years ago, after the venomous fallout that followed his decision to leave Cleveland for the Miami Heat.
James told SI: “My relationship with Northeast Ohio is bigger than basketball. I didn’t realize that four years ago. I do now.”
He spent his first seven NBA seasons in Cleveland. In four years with the Heat, he went to the NBA Finals four times, winning two championships. And now heads back to Cleveland to see if he can finally deliver on his promise of winning a crown for that title-starved city.
James is from Akron, Ohio, not far from Cleveland.
(Photo Source: AP)
11 thoughts on “LeBron James Says He’s Returning To Cavaliers”
Welcome home LeBron. Some of us have always supported you and your decisions. You are a very wise business man. We are glad to have you back home. Much Love Brother!!!!
They’ll be around their family I would imagine.
Lebron James, what are doing man…The way they treated you when you was there…I just do not believe in stepping in the same shyt twice…I feel you should never come back because they will do it again…Well atleast you know what they will do and I am sure you had your reasons. But they were brutal…So Good Luck with your return home…I hope you contract was two years…You are a great basketballer player and will probably go down in the history books as you should. But, I really do think this was a bad move.
WOW!! LeBron wrote a fantastic essay for SportsIllustrated.com explaining why he’s going back home to Cleveland. The site had to close the comments section (for new comments)….there are almost 124,000 comments.
Good for LeBron, and his family. Home is usually where the heart is! He did what he went to South Florida to do. I know his kids are probably In private school; but what I’ve seen, and heard about South Florida…..I wouldn’t want to raise kids there. Too many distractions.
The general concensus here in South Florida is that we never expected him to stay. He’s young and has to make decisions as an athlete and a business man as it regards to his legacy, in making the decision to come here and to leave he has accomplished both. Just an FYI about my home town born and raised mother of 3 Miami can be a tough place to raise kids if you’re a working class person for a family of Lebron James’ financial wear with all, they have had the best of EVERYTHING this city has to offer. They weren’t hanging out in the hood in Miami anymore than they will be hanging out in the hood in Cleveland…………………and they shouldn’t.
That was a wonderful expression there Paris. Others should feel the same. No doubt there will be haters but this is an excellent move for LeBron on so many levels. No, the move to Miami did leave a little something to be desired, but this solidifies where has has come in life . Not basketball, LIFE!! For those who cannot seperate the two. Even better, he isnt afraid to speak out from time to time when he sees certain injustices going on. Something too many of those other guys with all of the socalled rings are afraid to do
Good job. I do not blame Labron for leaving to be able to get a title. Now he is back and want to bring the title to Ohio. Let by gones be by gones with comments that were said on both sides.
congradulations LeBron James thank you for the four years hope you receive your ring back in Cleveland but you’re always welcome back to #305 Team Nation South Beach we will always love you & you will always be #Team Heat
I’m happy for LeBron. I didn’t think he handled his move to Miami right but he did what he had to do to get those championship rings. Athletes have such a short time to achieve greatness in their sport and winning championship(s) is part of that greatness. Now he can go back home and focus on what needs to be done to bring Cleveland what they are craving. I’m still a fan and wish nothing but the best for LeBron James.