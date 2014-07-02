Nick Cannon “Got Wreckless” With Rick Ross For “Wild ‘N Out” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

| 07.02.14
Nick Cannon is back to make trouble with his crew of rappers and comedians in the all new season of “Wild’N Out.” The popular MTV series returns with new talent to battle for laughs including Nelly Bow Wow, Amber Rose and Rick Ross’s Maybach Music crew.

“We’re gonna get in so much trouble. There are going to be a lot of people upset this go around,” Cannon warns.  “But if you can’t take a joke,  take a hike.”

“Wild’N out” premieres on July 2nd on MTV2. Check your local listings for times.

 

