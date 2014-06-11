CLOSE
DeSean Jackson Claims Ex-Agent Bribed Him to Sign with Agency

DeSean Jackson is claiming his former agent bribed him to sign with his agency in 2009.

In court documents, it was shown that Jackson’s former agent, Drew Rosenhaus, gave him more than $500,000 to join.

And Jackson accepted the offer to join his agency.

Jackson’s claim comes after an arbitrator’s ruling that he owed Rosenhaus money in loans and fees.

Rosenhaus filed a grievance — saying Jackson owed him $516,415 in these loans and fees.

But Jackson claimed he shouldn’t have to pay him anything since the money was given to induce him to use Rosenhaus in his next contract negotiation.

And jackson highlighted this is a huge violation of NFLPA rules in which he wouldn’t have to pay Rosenhaus anything.

Jackson was given part of the money in cash in a Louis Vuitton bag he received a little after midnight on Nov. 10, 2009.

Other bad news: Jackson was fired by the Philadelphia Eagles for lack thereof work ethic, attitude and alleged gang activity.

But the good news outside of the ruling and the firing is, he received a fat contract from the Washington Redskins.

“I feel they embraced me,” Jackson said. “RG3, DeAngelo Hall reached out to me and made it feel like it was home. After everything that was going on the past couple of days, and the last week, that’s a big step. . . .”

Jackson signed a three-year, $24 million contract with the Redskins.

He added, “I think the biggest thing about this move is finding a place where I can be happy and go out there and just be myself.”

(Photo Source: AP)

