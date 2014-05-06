Nelly Celebrates New Love With Floyd Mayweather’s Ex [NEW MUSIC]

The saga that is the breakup between boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. and his ex-fiancee Shantel Jackson has annoying levels. Since they split last year, Mayweather has slammed his ex for aborting their twins without telling him and then he went in on her again for dating his “friend” rapper Nelly. Nelly is answering claims he hurt Mayweather’s feelings with a song.

Titled “Thanks To My Ex,”Nelly sings about how grateful his ex messed up and how grateful he is his new boo’s ex dropped her because now they are together. The hook adds to the speculation about him being with Shantel Jackson. On the hook, Nelly sings, “It’s his bad you found a new lover / It’s her fault I’m looking for another / It ain’t our problem, girl / One man’s trash is another man’s treasure.”

Take a listen to Nelly’s lyrical knockout punch.

