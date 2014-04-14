DL Hughley Show Trending
Drake Grants Prom Wish For 15-Year-Old Brain Cancer Patient

Drake made a wish come true for a young girl in a serious battle with brain cancer. On Saturday, the rapper made a trip to Houston to visit 15-year-old Kennedy Brown, a high school student and one of his biggest fans.

According to reports, Kennedy’s classmates at Carnegie Vanguard high school pulled off the big move. They threw her a surprise prom and graduation ceremony. Along with the “high school in a day” experience, the friends started the hashtag #DrakeForKen. It soon became trending topic on Twitter and caught the attention of Drake himself! And as they say, the rest was history.

Drizzy posted pictures of the unforgettable moment on his Instagram account. “Me and this beautiful angel Kennedy #kenfordrake,” he wrote. He went on to describe it as an “incredible day.”

Someone grab the tissues!

Drake

