Little Known Black History Fact: ‘We Shall Overcome’ Summit

Today our nation’s first black President will lend his voice to a major Civil Rights Summit at the Lyndon B. Johnson Library in Austin, TX.

The summit comes during the 50th anniversary of the Civil Rights Act signed into law by President Johnson in 1964. Former Presidents Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush as well as United Nations ambassador Andrew Young and Bernice A. King will join President Obama to commemorate the historic law.

The summit is fittingly entitled “We Shall Overcome,” and includes a musical performance by Grammy award-winning singer and civil rights activist Mavis Staples.

Other significant participants include Atlanta Mayor Shirley Franklin, the first African-American woman elected mayor of any major Southern city; Maria Shriver, NBA Hall of Famer David Robinson, Julian Bond, Luci Baines Johnson, Bernice A. King and Lynda Johnson Robb.

The Lyndon B. Johnson Library is located on the campus of the University of Texas in Austin. It holds the original signed Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

During the three-day summit, leaders will address local and global civil rights, immigration, gay marriage and the role of civil rights in the sports industry.

2 thoughts on "Little Known Black History Fact: 'We Shall Overcome' Summit

  Joe Valdez on said:

    More Obama Bull Sheet . All talk no action. It's all about him and his Democrats looking for midterm election votes , after the election he will hide from Blacks like he always does

