Vigil to Mark Anniversary of Martin Luther King’s Assassination

A candlelight vigil will be held Friday night to mark the 46th anniversary of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

NBCWashington reports:

The vigil will begin at 7 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial. D.C. Mayor Vincent Gray is scheduled to speak at the vigil.

King was shot and killed at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tenn. in 1968.

King was in Memphis to support black sanitary workers who had been on strike. The day before he was killed, King delivered his “I’ve Been to the Mountaintop” address in which he said, “I have seen the promised land. I may not get there with you. But I want you to know tonight, that we, as a people, will get to the promised land. And I’m happy, tonight. I’m not worried about anything. I’m not fearing any man. Mine eyes have seen the glory of the coming of the Lord.”

He was standing on the balcony at about 6 p.m. April 4, when James Earl Ray fatally shot him with a high-powered rifle. Some of the more famous photos of that day show people on the balcony pointing toward where they heard the shots fired from across the street and one of King after being felled by the bullet.