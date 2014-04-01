THIS JUST IN: Tom And Porsha Make A Big Announcement

PLAY AUDIO

The cat is out the bag! Tom Joyner and Porsha Williams made the announcement early this morning and it looks like there is a new relationship brewing.

The couple has kept their courtship under wraps…until now.

“It’s hard when you’re in the public eye and you have a brand new love…we just had to wait for the right day,” Porsha says.

So what do the two have in common? They’re both recently divorced, she just released a single and he plays newly released singles.

Talk about a match made in musical heaven.

Tom has agreed to support Porsha in all of her business ventures, including moving the studio and the entire morning crew to be with her in Atlanta.

“I’m gone, I’ve flatlined,” she says referencing her new single, which is available on iTunes.

What’s next for the new couple? Stay tuned to their Instagram accounts to find out more.

#TomPorsha

