Keep Calm & Carry On With These 3 Must-Have Travel Beauty Essentials

Don’t let your looks take a backseat during your next getaway. While opting out of checking your luggage can be a major bonus (goodbye baggage claim lines & extra fees!), cramming all of your essentials into a carry-on tends to get a bit overwhelming. Let us help your readers narrow down their must-have travel items that are vital for staying in-check while jet setting. Don’t let your beauty regimen downsize just because your bag has to!

Stay gorgeous with the below travel-friendly recommendations!

BODY

Wake up refreshed with PREFUNC. While most of us don’t plan on over-=drinking, let’s face it—it happens, especially on vacation. And when it does happen, we end up paying the price for it the next day. Don’t let sipping on too many piña coladas ruin your trip. Drink a simple travel-friendly 2 oz. shot of PREFUNC ($5) before or during your day/night out to help alleviate those morning-after symptoms. This small, simple lifestyle-management tool will help your body recuperate, detox and recover with natural and beneficial ingredients such as Green Tea Leaf, Licorice Root and more. Look better and feel better tomorrow!

LIPS

Your body isn’t the only thing that needs special care during your warm-weather escape. Shield your delicate pout from drying and cracking in the sun with glō minerals The Balm available in Mint or Cherry ($13.50). Provide your lips with full-spectrum SPF 15 while nurturing botanicals of Hemp Seed Oil, Meadowfoam and Mango Seed Butter soothe and heal for a super-moisturized feel.

EYES (sleep mask)

Whether your final stop is jet-setting to Bora Bora or hopping on the Hampton Jitney, relax with kumi kookoon’s Classic Eyemask ($32) and give your eyes a break with 100% Grade A Mulberry Silk. Temperature controlled to keep you cool when you’re feeling hot or warm when you’re cold, this eyemask will protect you’re the delicate eye area with 18 amino acids to skin soft and soothed while delaying the appearance of wrinkles.

Keep Calm & Carry On With These 3 Must-Have Travel Beauty Essentials was originally published on hellobeautiful.com