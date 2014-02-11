CLOSE
Nearly 9 Million Pounds Of Beef – RECALLED!

A little over 8.7 million pounds of meat from a Northern California company have been recalled because they came from “diseased and unsound” animals that were not properly inspected, a federal agency recently announced.

The recall affecting Rancho Feeding Corporation products — as detailed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service — marks a significant expansion of one announced January 13, when just over 40,000 pounds of the company’s products were recalled.

