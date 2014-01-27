Kevin Frazier on the 2014 Grammy Awards + He Thinks Which Celebrity is Pregnant?

PLAY AUDIO
01/27/14- Kevin Frazier has the inside scoop on the 2014 Grammy Awards including Tamar Brazton‘s pre-show shots, Alicia Keys‘ possible pregnancy, and much more!
2014 Grammy Awards Hits and Misses
1. Tamar Braxton: HIT
2. Charlie Wilson: HIT
3. Fantasia: MISS
4. Faith Evans: HIT
5. Beyonce: HIT
6. LL Cool J and family: HITS
7. Ciara: HIT
8. Alicia Keys: HIT
9. Erica Campbell: MISS
10. Rocsi Diaz: HIT
11. Anthony Hamilton: MISS
12. MC Lyte: MISS
13. Amber Rose: HIT
14. Dionne Warwick: MISS
15. Ron Isley and wife: HITS
16. Shaun Robinson: MISS
17. Kevin Hart and girlfriend: HITS
18. Robin Thicke: HIT, Paula Patton: MISS
19. Zendaya: HIT
20. Yolanda Adams: HIT
21. John Legend's wife Chrissy Teigan: HIT
22. John Legend: HIT
23. Miguel and girlfriend: HITS
24. Madonna: MISS
25. Pink: HIT
26. Mack Wilds: MISS
27. Ziggy Marley and wife: MISS
28. Judith Hill: HIT
29. Juicy J: HIT
30. Katy Perry: MISS
