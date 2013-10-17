Gary With Da Tea is reporting that a famous Black comedian expressed that all he ever wanted was to be part of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity. Listen to Gary’s Tea in the audio player to find out which comic it is and how he could still have a chance at his dream!
Which Black Comedian Always Wanted To Be In Omega Psi Phi? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com