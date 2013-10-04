Season one of “R&B Divas: LA” is long over but the drama between Kelly Price and the other women on the show is still brewing.
Since the end of the season, Price has come out defending her portrayal on the show, saying that the editing on the show made her look bad.
Well fellow cast mate Chante Moore thinks otherwise, she told the Tom Joyner Morning Show when asked about Price’s negative portrayal, “That’s the way it was off-screen and on. I’m sorry, and I would love to say something different but I’m not going to lie about nothing. It was the truth.That was what happened.”
On the possibility of doing a “Divalogues” tour with Price, she explained, “Business is business and I don’t sing duets with Kelly, we are good. She can sing her show, I will sing my show, it will be fine. I don’t have a beef against her or anything like that.”
She went on to reiterate her stance on the show’s editing, “She [Kelly Price] said that it’s editing that made her look bad, or made it look the way it looked, I really do hope that, that isn’t how she is day-to-day.”
Despite all of the drama, Moore confirmed there will be a season two of “R&B Divas: LA”, when TJMS co-host Sybil Wilkes asked about the return of the show, Moore responded with a simple “Yes.”
But if you haven’t had your fix of this hit TV One show and can’t wait for season 2, a “R&B Divas: LA Divalogues” special airs October, 5 on TV One.
4 thoughts on “Chante Moore Confirms Season 2 of ‘R&B Divas: LA’; Talks Drama with Kelly Price”
Simply want to say your article is as astonishing. The clearness to your post is simply cool and i can suppose you are an expert on this subject. Well along with your permission let me to take hold of your feed to stay updated with imminent post. Thanks a million and please carry on the gratifying work.
I was happy to see all the women on R & B Divas LA. I can’t stress enough about the fact that I was shocked about the way my girl Kelly Price was acting. She is someone that I have admired since she first appeared on the music scene. I got a chance to see a different side of her. She said editing made he look bad. Editing had nothing to do with it. Besides from that I can’t wait until the second season to begin.
Reblogged this on A Jones for Rhapsody and commented:
I enjoyed Chante’s time on Tom Joyner as always. She so down to earth, beautiful and seems to have a natural goodwill toward people if you let her. That’s why I know what she is saying is true regarding her encounter with Kelly Price on the show whom I am so disappointed in (like she cares lol). I thought she would be the beacon of Christianity that she claimed to be instead she was very opposite of that. Which shows again, as Chante said, “You are who you are” no matter how hard you try to hide it.