Chante Moore Confirms Season 2 of ‘R&B Divas: LA’; Talks Drama with Kelly Price

Season one of “R&B Divas: LA” is long over but the drama between Kelly Price and the other women on the show is still brewing.

Since the end of the season, Price has come out defending her portrayal on the show, saying that the editing on the show made her look bad.

Well fellow cast mate Chante Moore thinks otherwise, she told the Tom Joyner Morning Show when asked about Price’s negative portrayal, “That’s the way it was off-screen and on. I’m sorry, and I would love to say something different but I’m not going to lie about nothing. It was the truth.That was what happened.”

On the possibility of doing a “Divalogues” tour with Price, she explained, “Business is business and I don’t sing duets with Kelly, we are good. She can sing her show, I will sing my show, it will be fine. I don’t have a beef against her or anything like that.”

She went on to reiterate her stance on the show’s editing, “She [Kelly Price] said that it’s editing that made her look bad, or made it look the way it looked, I really do hope that, that isn’t how she is day-to-day.”

Despite all of the drama, Moore confirmed there will be a season two of “R&B Divas: LA”, when TJMS co-host Sybil Wilkes asked about the return of the show, Moore responded with a simple “Yes.”

But if you haven’t had your fix of this hit TV One show and can’t wait for season 2, a “R&B Divas: LA Divalogues” special airs October, 5 on TV One.

