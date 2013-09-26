CLOSE
Will Smith: What Every Woman Needs To Know

Will Smith and Jada PinkettWith 13 years of marriage under his belt, actor Will Smith dished out some marriage and relationship advice. In a recent interview, the 41 year-old actor dropped some valuable knowledge and lessons about love, marriage, and what it takes to keep your man happy:

He says that every man wants to marry their “homie,” avoid nagging by direct affection, give your man a little space, and keep things mysterious.

If You Marry Your Best Friend, You’re Good

Every man wants to marry his homie, Will says. A lot of women will impress them, but it’s the one they can always laugh with and be themselves with that will ultimately impress them the most. If you can be yourselves around each other, 100 percent of the time, and they can make you life like no one else can, you’ll never have a dull moment together.

