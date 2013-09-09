Drake: ‘I Have Aspirations To Be Marvin Gaye!’

Some people may look at Drake as just a rapper, but the talented entertainer says he aspires to be more than just a hip-hop artist.

During a recent interview with MTV about his new album Nothing Was The Same, the Young Money star said he wants to be the next Marvin Gaye.

“I have aspirations to be Marvin Gaye in the back of my head. So I just want to sing the world’s triumphs and problems on one record and hopefully Nothing was the Same [can be] the soundtrack to their life,” he explained.

Drizzy went on to say that he’ll never record a straight-rap album.

“My biggest thing is…if you wanna listen to Drake music for the rest of your life — I welcome it, I want you to listen to it, I want you to be a part of it — just don’t ever be surprised when I’m singing or using melody. I’m doing that on this album,” he said. “This album is not some straight rap album, I’ll never do a straight rap album. That’s not how I came into this and that’s never what I’ll do. I make songs for the people.”

He added that his third studio album, set for a September 24 release, includes some of the best work he’s ever done. “The music I’m making is more concise, it’s more clear,” he said. “I’ve been able to get my thoughts across a lot better with this album.”

