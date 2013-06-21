Janet Jackson Looking to Cut Brothers Off Financially

Janet Jackson may not technically be a billionaire but the fact is that she’s loaded and has managed to do pretty well for herself over the years.

Because of this, the Jackson brothers have turned to her as their new form of income since their initial source, The Michael Jackson Bank, went under new management.

The National Enquirer reported that Janet is tired of fronting the cost for the brothers foreclosures, tax liens, and back child support. The fact that she married a billionaire on top of having her own money isn’t an open invitation to the boys. That’s still her money.

The tabloid claims:

“Janet has been very generous whenever one of her family came to her for a handout,” a source told Enquirer.

“But it seemed like the money she gave them was never enough, and it was only a matter of time be­fore Janet felt like she was being taken advantage of. Eventually, Janet had to change her phone number so that her mom, Katherine, was the only family member with direct ac­cess to her. But now Janet’s brothers try to get to her through their mom!”

Janet revealed her secret marriage back in February to Wissam Al Mana. The Middle East business tycoon is nine years younger than her.

“He wants Janet to cut off her family and he supports her deci­sion one hundred percent,” says the insider. Of Janet’s siblings, her five brothers – Jackie, 62, Tito, 59, Jermaine, 58, Marlon, 56, and Randy, 51 – are the most demanding, a source says.

“They’ve asked Ja­net to help them with everything from late child-support payments to home foreclosures and tax liens,” the source said. “But now she’s drawn a line and let them know enough is enough.”

On the other hand, Michael Jackson’s mother, Katherine, could possibly win $40 billion in the wrongful death suit against concert promoter AEG Live. She accused the company of not properly investigating and supervising the physician hired to take care of Michael in conjunction with the singer’s ill-fated “This Is It” comeback tour.

“If Katherine collects just a small portion of that claim against AEG, there’s no doubt her sons will be lined up at her doorstep with their hands out,” the source says. “But the good news is a windfall for Kath­erine will take some of the pressure off of Janet!”