What Break-Up? Jennifer Hudson and Fiancé David Dine in Key West (Photo)

The tabloids are constantly digging up alleged dirt about Jennifer Hudson and WWE wrestler David Otunga‘s rumored relationship troubles.

Whether it’s about him hating her weight loss or their supposed lack of real love; the long-engaged couple is constantly being bashed.

Over the holiday weekend, the good-looking couple debunked those rumors after they went on a romantic getaway to Key West, Florida.

She tweeted, “If you’re ever in key west u must go to “latitudes” 10 stars **********” along with a photo of her and David enjoying their night out. (see below)

The couple has a four-year-old son together named David Daniel Otunga Jr.

Do you think they will last?