CLOSE
Gossip
Home

What Break-Up? Jennifer Hudson and Fiancé David Dine in Key West (Photo)

Leave a comment

The tabloids are constantly digging up alleged dirt about Jennifer Hudson and WWE wrestler David Otunga‘s rumored relationship troubles.

Whether it’s about him hating her weight loss or their supposed lack of real love; the long-engaged couple is constantly being bashed.

Over the holiday weekend, the good-looking couple debunked those rumors after they went on a romantic getaway to Key West, Florida.

She tweeted, “If you’re ever in key west u must go to “latitudes” 10 stars **********” along with a photo of her and David enjoying their night out. (see below)

Jhud-Otunga

The couple has a four-year-old son together named David Daniel Otunga Jr.

Do you think they will last?

Our Favorite Black Families
36 photos
David Otunga , Jennifer Hudson

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close