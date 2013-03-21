CLOSE
FREEPORT, N.Y. (AP) — A Long Island middle school principal has been arrested on charges he had sex with a teenager he met online.

Newsday reports J.W. Dodd Middle School principal John O’Mard was arraigned Wednesday after being arrested on criminal sexual act charges. He faces up to four years in prison if convicted.

Police say O’Mard met the 16-year-old boy online in September. They engaged in sex acts in O’Mard’s Freeport home.

Police say the boy attended the middle school when O’Mard was principal but they did not know each other.

Authorities learned of the incident after the boy reported them to a friend, who told school officials.

An attorney for O’Mard did not immediately return a call for comment.

A spokeswoman for the school district says O’Mard has been “administratively reassigned.”

4 thoughts on “Principal Arrested for Having Sex with Teen he Met Online

  3. Tami on said:

    The title reads that he did have sex with the boy, but the article states that he was charged with having sex with the boy.

    I don’t know if he is guilty, or not, but I do not that the headlines concerning arrests are usually larger than those for retractions, if any, if the person is found innocent, or when charges are dropped.

