PLAY AUDIO
Nate Smith was a 1960’s civil rights activist in Pittsburgh who is best remembered for his work serving African American labor workers. He used his own body to stop bulldozers working on the U.S. Steel Tower and the Three Rivers Stadium because there were no blacks on the job. Smith’s presence was powerful. He led thousands of marchers in Pittsburgh during the black labor union protests. His efforts with U.S. Steel Tower and Three Rivers led to Mayor Joe Barr and Mayor Pete Flaherty cutting a deal with Smith’s Black Construction Coalition to hire 1,250 blacks into the construction unions over the next four years.
Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)
10 photos Launch gallery
2 thoughts on “Little Known Black History Fact: Nate Smith, Servant of Labor Workers”
I am going to show you TLS (Transport Layer Security) and will finally show you how to set up
a secure transfer server in SSH if FTP does not cut it.
Both have their pros and cons but we will go maildir
option. Then, open up the text editor gedit and create
a file called op.
Hi would you mind letting me know which hosting company you’re working with? I’ve
loaded your blog in 3 completely different web browsers and I must
say this blog loads a lot quicker then most. Can you
suggest a good hosting provider at a fair price? Thanks, I appreciate
it!