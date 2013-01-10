CLOSE
Gayest Cities in the USA, Did Your City Make the List?

The Advocate has compiled its annual list of the “gayest cities in America” for the LGBT (Lesbian, Gay, Bi-Sexual, & Transgender) community.

Surprisingly, the cities that you think might top the list, like Atlanta and San Francisco, have slipped down the list or didn’t even make the top 15.

Here’s the full list below:

1. Tacoma, Wash.

2. Springfield, Mass.

3. Spokane, Wash.

4. Washington D.C.

5. Seattle, Wash.

6. Salt Lake City, Utah

7. Eugene, Ore.

8. Madison, Wis.

9. Atlanta, Ga.

10. Twin Cities, Minn.

11. Oakland, Calif.

12. Providence, R.I.

13. Colorado Springs, Colo.

14. Salem, Ore.

15. St. Louis, Missouri

The Advocate bases the list off of cities that have LGBT-friendly businesses, activities, elected LGBT officials, and marriage equality among other things.

One thought on “Gayest Cities in the USA, Did Your City Make the List?

  1. mbaldelli on said:

    good god… My city made it to the top 15? (Providence, RI). I don’t know whether I’m impressed with that news, or shocked. Particularly given that the folk using the gay sites here for the biggest little STILL are pretty closeted (e.g., I don’t want people to know I’m gay, etc.)

