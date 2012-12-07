Morning Minute: Anderson Cooper’s Jeans

Did you know Anderson Cooper wears jeans made especially for him? We didn’t know either until Chris Paul told us.

This is Chris Paul from the TJMS running through the top stories in roughly sixty seconds with The Morning Minute.

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie was at the White House yesterday to talk with President Obama about further aid to his state for super storm Sandy relief. But last night when Michelle Obama got home White House staff said they heard the First Lady yelling, “Barack, what happened to all those damn Christmas cookies I baked?”

CNN Anchor Andersen Cooper says he wears the same jeans every day on television and he never washes them. But Andersen says those are his work jeans, not the one he wears at home. Oh, no. The jeans he wears at home have the zipper in the back.

The announcement made by Apple that they will manufacture computers here in the United States has upset another U.S. company. “Our company already makes a solid and dependable personal laptop computer as good as anything being made in China.” said the CEO of Etch-A-Sketch.

A transgendered woman has made national headlines after she made her debut playing for her college basketball team. Six foot eight Gabrielle Ludwig, who used to be a man took the court this week for Santa Clara Community College. But unfortunately as soon as they tipped off Gabrielle was called for a loose ball foul.

I’m Chris Paul, and this was The Morning Minute.

