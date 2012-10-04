CLOSE
Voter Registration Deadlines State by State

Voter registration deadlines are fast approaching. You can't vote without registering, so find your state below and make sure you register before the deadline passes.

Also, Call 1-866-MY-VOTE-1 if you have any questions or concerns about voter registration, voting rights, and polling questions.

Alabama– October 26, 2012

    

Alaska– October 6, 2012

    

Arizona– October 9, 2012

    

Arkansas– October 6, 2012

    

California– October 22, 2012

    

Colorado– October 9, 2012

    

Connecticut– October 23, 2012 (mailed) October 30, 2012 (in person)

Delaware– October 13, 2012

    

District of Columbia -October 9, 2012 (by mail), November 6, 2012 (in person)

Florida– October 9, 2012

Georgia– October 9, 2012

    

Hawaii-October 9, 2012

    

Idaho– October 12, 2012 (by mail),November 6, 2012 (in person), in person on election day

Illinois– October 9, 2012

    

Indiana– October 9, 2012

    

Iowa– October 22, 2012 (by mail), October 27, 2012 (in person)

Kansas– October 16, 2012

    

Kentucky-October 9, 2012

    

Louisiana– October 9, 2012

    

Maine– October 16, 2012 (by mail), November 6, 2012 (in person)

Maryland– October 16, 2012

Massachusetts– October 17, 2012

    

Michigan– October 9, 2012

    

Minnesota– October 16, 2012 (by mail), October 16, 2012 (by mail)     

You may also register in person on Election Day as long as you can provide proof of residency.

Mississippi– October 6, 2012

    

Missouri– October 10, 2012     

Montana– October 9, 2012 (by mail)     

You may also register in person at the County Clerk's office up to – and including – Election Day.  

    

Nebraska– October 19, 2012 (by mail), October 26, 2012 (in person)

Nevada– October 6, 2012 (by mail or online), October 16, 2012 (in person)

New Hampshire– October 27, 2012 (by mail), November 6, 2012 (in person)

New Jersey– October 16, 2012

    

New Mexico– October 9, 2012

    

New York– October 12, 2012

    

North Carolina– October 12, 2012     

You can also register in person and vote early during the "one-stop" voting period from October 18 – November 3, 2012.

    

North Dakota– October 9, 2012

Oklahoma– October 12, 2012

    

Oregon– October 16, 2012

    

Pennsylvania– October 9, 2012

Rhode Island– October 6, 2012 (by mail), November 6, 2012 (in person)

South Carolina-October 6, 2012

    

South Dakota– October 22, 2012     

Tennessee-October 6, 2012

    

Texas– October 9, 2012

Utah– October 9, 2012 (by mail), October 22 (in person or online)

Vermont– October 31, 2012

    

Virginia-October 15, 2012

    

Washington– October 6, 2012 (by mail), October 29, 2012 (in person)

West Virginia– 16, 2012

    

Wisconsin– October 17, 2012 (by mail), November 6, 2012 (in person)

Wyoming– October 22, 2012     

You may also register in person on Election Day.

    

 

