Voter Registration Deadlines State by State

Voter registration deadlines are fast approaching. You can't vote without registering, so find your state below and make sure you register before the deadline passes.
Also, Call 1-866-MY-VOTE-1 if you have any questions or concerns about voter registration, voting rights, and polling questions.
Alabama– October 26, 2012
Alaska– October 6, 2012
Arizona– October 9, 2012
Arkansas– October 6, 2012
California– October 22, 2012
Colorado– October 9, 2012
Connecticut– October 23, 2012 (mailed) October 30, 2012 (in person)
Delaware– October 13, 2012
District of Columbia -October 9, 2012 (by mail), November 6, 2012 (in person)
Florida– October 9, 2012
Georgia– October 9, 2012
Hawaii-October 9, 2012
Idaho– October 12, 2012 (by mail),November 6, 2012 (in person), in person on election day
Illinois– October 9, 2012
Indiana– October 9, 2012
Iowa– October 22, 2012 (by mail), October 27, 2012 (in person)
Kansas– October 16, 2012
Kentucky-October 9, 2012
Louisiana– October 9, 2012
Maine– October 16, 2012 (by mail), November 6, 2012 (in person)
Maryland– October 16, 2012
Massachusetts– October 17, 2012
Michigan– October 9, 2012
Minnesota– October 16, 2012 (by mail), October 16, 2012 (by mail)
You may also register in person on Election Day as long as you can provide proof of residency.
Mississippi– October 6, 2012
Missouri– October 10, 2012
Montana– October 9, 2012 (by mail)
You may also register in person at the County Clerk's office up to – and including – Election Day.
Nebraska– October 19, 2012 (by mail), October 26, 2012 (in person)
Nevada– October 6, 2012 (by mail or online), October 16, 2012 (in person)
New Hampshire– October 27, 2012 (by mail), November 6, 2012 (in person)
New Jersey– October 16, 2012
New Mexico– October 9, 2012
New York– October 12, 2012
North Carolina– October 12, 2012
You can also register in person and vote early during the "one-stop" voting period from October 18 – November 3, 2012.
North Dakota– October 9, 2012
Oklahoma– October 12, 2012
Oregon– October 16, 2012
Pennsylvania– October 9, 2012
Rhode Island– October 6, 2012 (by mail), November 6, 2012 (in person)
South Carolina-October 6, 2012
South Dakota– October 22, 2012
Tennessee-October 6, 2012
Texas– October 9, 2012
Utah– October 9, 2012 (by mail), October 22 (in person or online)
Vermont– October 31, 2012
Virginia-October 15, 2012
Washington– October 6, 2012 (by mail), October 29, 2012 (in person)
West Virginia– 16, 2012
Wisconsin– October 17, 2012 (by mail), November 6, 2012 (in person)
Wyoming– October 22, 2012
You may also register in person on Election Day.