Stand-up comedian and actor Aries Spears has been spreading his comedic prowess since the young age of 14-years-old.

Most popular for being a staple on the hit Fox sketch comedy show, "MAD TV" and his guest spots on TV shows like the "Best Damn Sports Show Period" and "Def Comedy Jam."

The now 37-year-old New York native continues to give out the laughs on his nationwide comedy tour.

