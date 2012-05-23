Embrace Your Inner Sheen

“I’m tired of pretending I’m not a total bitchin’ rock star from Mars.” That is my favorite quote from Charlie Sheen!

Is he delusional? Probably. But even crazy has a point to make that shouldn’t be completely dismissed.

We have laughed, shaken our heads, had plenty of water-cooler discussions and yes, even worried about Charlie Sheen. It is clear to most that Charlie is not well; there’s a lot of pain, mental challenges and possibly drug-induced psychosis.

I am not a mental health expert, but unfortunately, I’ve had the displeasure of watching someone who is brilliantly talented lose everything that really mattered to them because of how drugs impaired their mental health. So while I don’t personally know Charlie Sheen, I’ve seen this story before. And I hope and pray things turn out for him differently.

Having said that, I had a recent impromptu conversation with a colleague about everyday life issues, as well as recent events in the news. She shared how she was reading an article about how we as a people tend to speak negatively about ourselves. For instance, when we look in the mirror, we are more likely to point out our flaws – bad skin, too fat, too skinny, etc. – or when we make mistakes, we’re so hard on ourselves. We may even think things in our heads and within our hearts, such as: “You’re dumb, incompetent, a mean person, a push-over,” etc.

Ironically, what we think and feel on the inside is not necessarily what we project on the outside. Furthermore, we would never let anyone else speak to us in that manner. If they did, we would totally defend ourselves, if not take their head off verbally – or even physically, depending on when you catch us.

Here’s where “embracing your inner Sheen” comes in.

The irony about Charlie Sheen and what he’s been expressing about himself is that he knows his value and refuses to pretend that he’s not special anymore. He has talent that has been capitalized upon, entertaining millions while simultaneously making him and many others rich. What he brought to the table used to work for people, and now that it’s not working for the production that he was a part of, it doesn’t make him any less valuable — at least in his mind.

On a very basic level, doesn’t this ring true for many of us? Are you any less valuable because you got laid off from your job or because your relationship didn’t work out? Aren’t you still you?

Yes, this man is sick, and his indulgence and bad behavior are finally catching up to him, and he’s suffering the consequences. He’s probably having delusions of grandeur, and he’s most likely obnoxiously arrogant and paranoid, to say the least. Nevertheless, even if he is as crazy as a bedbug, everything that he’s said in the midst of this media frenzy is not wrong.

What I like about his quote is that he believes in himself. He refused to let other people define him. And because he believed in himself, he decided to take matters into his own hands, and he changed the game on his terms, at least for a while. The whole country is talking about Charlie Sheen. Why? Because he embraced his “inner Sheen.”

Who’s talking badly about you? Is it the negative voice in your own head? I dare you to become your best PR machine. Tell yourself how great you are for a change. Concentrate on what you do well instead of always criticizing yourself. If you don’t like how you’re being treated at work, in a relationship or even how you look, guess what? Like Charlie, you can change things, do something different. Don’t just lay down and take it. Stand up for yourself. So what if people talk about you? Some things will be good, and some won’t. But at least you’ll be noticed on your terms.

As any black woman knows, we like for our hair to shine. So what do we do? We put “sheen” in it so it can stand out. That’s the concept I want us to embrace – if you dare! Winning!!

Deya “Direct” Smith is a producer on “The Tom Joyner Morning Show,” host of Beyond the Studio and the creator and host of “Girlfriend FM.”

Also On Black America Web: