Troubles can occur when you least anticipate them, forcing you to cancel or interrupt your trip, lose your vacation investment, and incur unplanned expenses. We strongly encourage you to consider the purchase of travel insurance to cover unexpected events such as loss of income, medical emergencies for you or someone dear to you before and during the trip, a death in the family, natural disasters, and other unforeseen events. In fairness to our guests that purchase travel insurance, we strictly abide by the Refund Policy regardless of personal circumstances or circumstances beyond your control that prevent or delay your participation. Travel insurance may be purchased from a national insurer such as Travel Guard (www.TravelGuard.com) (or type “travel insurance” into a search engine). We earn no fees from travel insurance. Insurers usually require the purchase of coverage to occur near the date of booking. Some airlines offer travel insurance – please be aware that such insurance rarely covers more than just the air fare; you might still lose your investment in the Family Reunion package. Seriously consider purchasing from a travel insurance carrier, which usually covers the entire investment. Every year we have guests that lose their investment, because they “didn’t think it could happen to them.”