Who Is The King Of R&B?!
Posted 12 hours ago
1. Jacquees Thinks He’s The King!
2.
R. Kelly was the king of R&B in the 90s.— FKA Brandon. (@Tacky_Nerd) December 10, 2018
Usher was the king of R&B in the 00s.
Chris Brown is the current king of R&B. pic.twitter.com/WrTx64xJl5
3.
#Jacquees says he is the King of R&B for this generation. Do you agree??#MyMixtapez pic.twitter.com/QfY9VnZ24h— My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) December 9, 2018
4.
If you told me to name 5 original Jacquees songs to save my apartment, I'd start packing immediately— YT: Kofie Why? (@KofieYeboah) December 10, 2018
5. Pleasure P Weighs In
6.
Jacquees ain’t even the R&B Employee of the Month, what the hell made him think he was the King of a generation? 😂— Keena Renée (@keenlykeena) December 10, 2018
7.
While Jacquees is lying in yodel, I would thank you all to stop bringing up R. Kelly in the king of r&b conversation. Only thing he need to be king of is a jail cell. pic.twitter.com/O7ke6pDyci— Mind Ya Bidness (@foreverimbetter) December 10, 2018
8.
Jacquees: I’m the king of R&B Everybody: pic.twitter.com/url7sPYzYJ— DJ (@7figureSmokey) December 10, 2018
9. Bobby V Adds His Two Cents
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by BobbyVshow (@bobbyvshow) on
10. Tank Shares His Opinion
View this post on Instagram
Created by @publicloyalty Lets discuss this.. #RnBMoney #TheGeneral
A post shared by Tank (@therealtank) on
11. Tyrese Jumped In
View this post on Instagram
#TalkYoShitBlackTy... Last time speaking on this... If R&B relied on me to keep it on.... The game would of died a long time ago..... Cause I love it TOO MUCH to drop 2 albums a year or even every other year........ Unlike most of this watered down shit on the radio... I sing from a REAL PLACE... If I ain’t going through shit, I ain’t got nothing to sing about.... I could care less about the young fellas out here singing and getting it done.... I LOVE that this game called R&B is welcoming that new batch, that new generation.... I don’t sing for TEENS... I’m #GROWN... I seen your post @torylanez lol I wanna make sure I’m VERY clear about the backlash @jacquees got.... And trust that energy ain’t about young vs the OG’s it’s about RESPECT!!!!! I drop when I want to...... his words “I’m the KING of this generation” is a reach my nigha... He’s not IN my generation but you’re not the king of YOUR generation that’s the problem.... Chris? Trey? Eric Bellinger? No? The game changed the last time I touched it..... With #TGT’s #ThreeKingsAlbum and #BLACKROSE My single #SHAME was #1 for 16 WEEKS!!! FACTS!!!!! if STREAMING was full throttle I know I would of sold double platinum at least...I respect the culture and the shoulders I stand on that was here long before I got here...... and even with those last stats from 2015 I would never say I’m KING..... So yeah I get it... You’ve gotten more attention from trolling than any song or album you’ve ever dropped but you gotta show some respect..... ..( ps... that idea of the R&B click dropping a single on the same day got a vibe on it )....
A post shared by TYRESE (@tyrese) on
12.
The Kings of R&B are all dead and gone and have not been replaced, and won't be anytime soon.— George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) December 10, 2018
RIP Luther Vandross and Otis Redding.
That's that on THAT.
13. John Legend Shared His Thoughts
Honestly I don't think there is a king of r&b right now. Anyone consistently dominating the charts, selling out arenas, etc, a la Usher at his prime. Not a comment on quality. I think the throne is open right now.— John Legend (@johnlegend) December 10, 2018
14. Kehlani Crows Bey The King
beyoncé is the king of rnb— Kehlani (@Kehlani) December 10, 2018
- Your Favorite Love Song