Who Is The King Of R&B?!

Posted 12 hours ago

1. Jacquees Thinks He’s The King!

5. Pleasure P Weighs In

9. Bobby V Adds His Two Cents

kingofr&b

10. Tank Shares His Opinion

11. Tyrese Jumped In

#TalkYoShitBlackTy... Last time speaking on this... If R&B relied on me to keep it on.... The game would of died a long time ago..... Cause I love it TOO MUCH to drop 2 albums a year or even every other year........ Unlike most of this watered down shit on the radio... I sing from a REAL PLACE... If I ain’t going through shit, I ain’t got nothing to sing about.... I could care less about the young fellas out here singing and getting it done.... I LOVE that this game called R&B is welcoming that new batch, that new generation.... I don’t sing for TEENS... I’m #GROWN... I seen your post @torylanez lol I wanna make sure I’m VERY clear about the backlash @jacquees got.... And trust that energy ain’t about young vs the OG’s it’s about RESPECT!!!!! I drop when I want to...... his words “I’m the KING of this generation” is a reach my nigha... He’s not IN my generation but you’re not the king of YOUR generation that’s the problem.... Chris? Trey? Eric Bellinger? No? The game changed the last time I touched it..... With #TGT’s #ThreeKingsAlbum and #BLACKROSE My single #SHAME was #1 for 16 WEEKS!!! FACTS!!!!! if STREAMING was full throttle I know I would of sold double platinum at least...I respect the culture and the shoulders I stand on that was here long before I got here...... and even with those last stats from 2015 I would never say I’m KING..... So yeah I get it... You’ve gotten more attention from trolling than any song or album you’ve ever dropped but you gotta show some respect..... ..( ps... that idea of the R&B click dropping a single on the same day got a vibe on it )....

13. John Legend Shared His Thoughts

14. Kehlani Crows Bey The King

