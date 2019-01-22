Where We’re Represented In The 2019 Oscar Nominations

Posted January 22, 2019

1. Black Panther

Nominated for:
Best Picture
Best Costume Design (Ruth E. Carter)
Best Original Song (All the Stars)
Best Original Score (Ludwig Goransson)
Best Sound Mixing (Steve Boeddeker, Brandon Proctor and Peter Devlin)
Best Sound Editing (Benjamin A. Burtt and Steve Boeddeker)
Best Production Design (Hannah Beachler and Jay Hart)

2. Blackkklansman

Nominated for:
Best Picture
Best Supporting Actor (Adam Driver)
Best Adapted Screenplay (Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee)
Best Original Score (Terence Blanchard)
Best Film Editing (Barry Alexander Brown)

3. Spike Lee

Best Director- Blackkklansman

4. Green Book

Nominated for:
Best Picture
Best Actor (Viggo Mortensen)
Best Original Screenplay

5. Mahershala Ali

Best Supporting Actor- Green Book

6. Regina King

Best Actress- ‘If Beale Street Could Talk’

7. If Beale Street Could Talk

Nominated for:
Best Adapted Screenplay (Barry Jenkins)
Best Original Score (Nicholas Britell)

