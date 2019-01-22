Where We’re Represented In The 2019 Oscar Nominations

1. Black Panther Nominated for:

Best Picture

Best Costume Design (Ruth E. Carter)

Best Original Song (All the Stars)

Best Original Score (Ludwig Goransson)

Best Sound Mixing (Steve Boeddeker, Brandon Proctor and Peter Devlin)

Best Sound Editing (Benjamin A. Burtt and Steve Boeddeker)

Best Production Design (Hannah Beachler and Jay Hart)

2. Blackkklansman Nominated for:

Best Picture

Best Supporting Actor (Adam Driver)

Best Adapted Screenplay (Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee)

Best Original Score (Terence Blanchard)

Best Film Editing (Barry Alexander Brown)

3. Spike Lee Best Director- Blackkklansman

4. Green Book Nominated for:

Best Picture

Best Actor (Viggo Mortensen)

Best Original Screenplay

5. Mahershala Ali Best Supporting Actor- Green Book

6. Regina King Best Actress- ‘If Beale Street Could Talk’