Where We’re Represented In The 2019 Oscar Nominations

1. Black Panther
Nominated for:
Best Picture
Best Costume Design (Ruth E. Carter)
Best Original Song (All the Stars)
Best Original Score (Ludwig Goransson)
Best Sound Mixing (Steve Boeddeker, Brandon Proctor and Peter Devlin)
Best Sound Editing (Benjamin A. Burtt and Steve Boeddeker)
Best Production Design (Hannah Beachler and Jay Hart)
2. Blackkklansman
Nominated for:
Best Picture
Best Supporting Actor (Adam Driver)
Best Adapted Screenplay (Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee)
Best Original Score (Terence Blanchard)
Best Film Editing (Barry Alexander Brown)
3. Spike Lee
Best Director- Blackkklansman
4. Green Book
Nominated for:
Best Picture
Best Actor (Viggo Mortensen)
Best Original Screenplay
5. Mahershala Ali
Best Supporting Actor- Green Book
6. Regina King
Best Actress- ‘If Beale Street Could Talk’
7. If Beale Street Could Talk
Nominated for:
Best Adapted Screenplay (Barry Jenkins)
Best Original Score (Nicholas Britell)