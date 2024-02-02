The Real Wendy Williams: New Lifetime Doc Trailer Gives Raw Look At Talk Show Queen’s Current Life

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

A lot has been said, trivialized, made-up, discussed and above all gossiped about when it comes to the enigma that is Wendy Williams. Currently believed to be resting in a Florida with family, the former radio-shock-jock-turned-daytime-TV-queen has been constantly thought about when it comes to just about anything happening in pop culture due to her prowess of once being able to make it all seem entertaining via her reporting on The Wendy Williams Show.

Well, the world will soon finally get an answer to the constant “Where is Wendy Williams?” question that’s been circulating throughout the culture thanks to an upcoming Lifetime documentary titled — you guessed it! — Where Is Wendy Williams?

More details on the Wendy doc, are available in the official description seen below, via Lifetime:

“After Wendy Williams was placed under a financial guardianship and her hit talk show was unexpectedly canceled, she was determined to make a career comeback. Opening the doors to her private life like never before, cameras chronicled her comeback journey to reclaim her life and legacy despite facing health issues and personal turbulence. With unparalleled access granted by Wendy to film with her and her family for nearly two years, what was captured was not what anyone expected. The documentary provides a raw, honest and unfiltered reality of Wendy’s life after she was placed under financial guardianship, shedding light on the vulnerabilities that has turned Wendy into the Hot Topic herself. Suffering mental and physical issues, Wendy’s delicate state of mind, erratic behavior and declining health were all captured by the cameras. Where Is Wendy Williams? is the story of Wendy’s journey to resurrect her career, and what filmmakers discovered along the way. But many questions remain — who truly has Wendy’s best interest at heart? Is she healthy now?”

From hearing her son Kevin Hunter Jr. say, verbatim, “Mom has done a great job making it seem like everything is OK always, but in reality, there is something wrong,” to literally watching Wendy herself burst into tears on many occasions throughout the trailer, even arguing for possession of a liquor bottle, sadly just makes the situation seem way worse than many could’ve imagined.

