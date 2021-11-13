Steph Curry made NBA history and had Lonzo Ball in hell Friday night.

The Golden State Warriors are only 12 games into the season, and they are currently looking unstoppable thanks to the play of Steph Curry and his supporting cast. The Warriors made a solid case that they are indeed for real by easily beating a rejuvenated Chicago Bulls team. The team’s sharpshooting baby-faced assassin finally passed Ray Allen, making more 3-pointers throughout his still very active NBA career than anyone else in league history.

Curry shimmied into Friday’s 119-93 decimation of the Chicago Bulls trailing Ray Allen by only one 3-pointer. It didn’t take Curry long to tie the record. With only 2-minutes into the contest, he made a contested 3-point shot at the top of the key.

Curry took sole possession of the record that not only includes 3-point makes in the regular season but in the playoffs as well in the second quarter when he made another highly contest 3-point shot at the top of the key over Bulls guard Alex Caruso. What made this accomplishment even more stunning is that Curry did it in 585 fewer games than Allen. Curry is currently in his 13th season and is not thinking about hanging up Under Armour kicks anytime soon, so the number of 3-point makes will only grow.

Chef Curry’s hot shooting would continue throughout the night. He finished with 40-points while shooting 9-of-17 from downtown. He also had Lonzo Ball, a pretty decent defender looking lost while trying to defend him.

The Warriors are looking really spooky early in the season, and keep in mind, Klay Thompson hasn’t returned yet. The Bulls was indeed a signature win, we still have to see the Warriors take on more good teams, but this team does have the league on notice.

You can peep more reactions to Curry passing Ray Allen and making Lonzo Ball look silly in the gallery below.

Photo: Ezra Shaw / Getty

Warriors’ Steph Curry Passes Ray Allen For Most 3-Pointers Made, Had Lonzo Ball In Hell All Night Long was originally published on cassiuslife.com