Happy Birthday Vivica A. Fox! Check Out Her Fashion Evolution Over The Years

Ain’t nothing like a 90’s jawn. The women from the 1990’s had an effortless, undeniable sexy vibe. Back then, women like Nia Long, Halle Berry, Toni Braxton, and Vivica A. Fox were just a few of the celebrities that were the object of everyone’s affection. Today they’re held in the same regard, if not higher.

Our beloved Vivica A. Fox has shifted from gorgeous vixen who dated Hollywood notables, to the outspoken auntie who will shut you down with a simple glare. The actress has played some legendary roles in key Black culture films and now she’s taken her talents to Fox Soul, a girl-talk live stream she hosts with Lisa Raye, Claudia Jordan, and Syleena Johnson.

When Vivica isn’t lending her voice to Fox Soul, she’s choppin it up on her weekly podcast Hustling with Vivica A. Fox. Between making virtual appearances and taking roles on the Lifetime TV network, our girl is booked and busy!

Ms. Fox will remain a timeless fixture in pop culture. In honor of her 56th (7/30) birthday, we’re counting down her fashionable evolution over the years.

