Happy Birthday Vivica A. Fox! Check Out Her Fashion Evolution Over The Years

Posted 50 mins ago

The 92nd Academy Awards - Elton John AIDS Foundation Viewing Party - Los Angeles

Source: Sharon Latham – PA Images / Getty

Ain’t nothing like a 90’s jawn. The women from the 1990’s had an effortless, undeniable sexy vibe. Back then, women like Nia Long, Halle Berry, Toni Braxton, and Vivica A. Fox were just a few of the celebrities that were the object of everyone’s affection. Today they’re held in the same regard, if not higher.

Our beloved Vivica A. Fox has shifted from gorgeous vixen who dated Hollywood notables, to the outspoken auntie who will shut you down with a simple glare. The actress has played some legendary roles in key Black culture films and now she’s taken her talents to Fox Soul, a girl-talk live stream she hosts with Lisa Raye, Claudia Jordan, and Syleena Johnson.

When Vivica isn’t lending her voice to Fox Soul, she’s choppin it up on her weekly podcast Hustling with Vivica A. Fox. Between making virtual appearances and taking roles on the Lifetime TV network, our girl is booked and busy! 

Ms. Fox will remain a timeless fixture in pop culture. In honor of her 56th (7/30) birthday, we’re counting down her fashionable evolution over the years.

 

1. VIVIVA A. FOX AT THE “OUT ALL NIGHT” SERIES PREMIERE PARTY, 1992

VIVIVA A. FOX AT THE "OUT ALL NIGHT" SERIES PREMIERE PARTY, 1992 Source:Getty

Vivica A. Fox attended the “Out All Night” Series Premiere Party in a simple red dress.

2. VIVICA A. FOX AT THE “WHY DO FOOLS FALL IN LOVE” PREMIERE, 1998

VIVICA A. FOX AT THE "WHY DO FOOLS FALL IN LOVE" PREMIERE, 1998 Source:Getty

Vivica A. Fox attended the premiere of her film, “Why Do Fools Fall in Love,” in a blue Asian-inspired dress. 

3. VIVICA A. FOX AT THE 14TH CAROUSEL OF HOPE BALL FOR BARBARA DAVIS CENTER FOR FOR DIABETES, 2000

VIVICA A. FOX AT THE 14TH CAROUSEL OF HOPE BALL FOR BARBARA DAVIS CENTER FOR FOR DIABETES, 2000 Source:Getty

Vivica A. Fox attended the 14th Carousel of Hope Ball for Barbara Davis in a black and gold animal print dress.

4. VIVICA A. FOX AT THE “TWO CAN PLAY AT THAT GAME” PREMIERE, 2001

VIVICA A. FOX AT THE "TWO CAN PLAY AT THAT GAME" PREMIERE, 2001 Source:Getty

Vivica A. Fox attended the “Two Can Play That Game” Premiere in a shimmery, metallic minidress.

5. VIVICA A. FOX AT THE ALMA AWARDS, 2001

VIVICA A. FOX AT THE ALMA AWARDS, 2001 Source:Getty

Vivica A. Fox attended  The 2001 ALMA Awards in a brown, full-length leather skirt suit.

6. VIVICA A. FOX AT THE BET AWARDS, 2010

VIVICA A. FOX AT THE BET AWARDS, 2010 Source:Getty

Vivica A. Fox lit up the red carpet at the 2010 BET Awards. She wore a cute, printed minidress.

7. VIVICA A. FOX AT THE SCREENING OF COLUMBIA PICTURES” “CONCUSSION”, 2015

VIVICA A. FOX AT THE SCREENING OF COLUMBIA PICTURES'' "CONCUSSION", 2015 Source:Getty

Vivica A. Fox wore a radiant white dress with decorative grommets to the 2015 screening of “Concussion”.

8. VIVICA FOX AT THE PREMIERE OF COLUMBIA PICTURES’ “BAD BOYS FOR LIFE”, 2020

VIVICA FOX AT THE PREMIERE OF COLUMBIA PICTURES' "BAD BOYS FOR LIFE", 2020 Source:Getty

Vivica A. Fox arrived at the Premiere Of Columbia Pictures’ “Bad Boys For Life” in a beautiful, blue, form-fitting sequins dress.

9. VIVICA A. FOX AT THE 92NS ACADEMY AWARDS – ELTON JOHN AIDS FOUNDATION VIEWING PARTY, 2020

VIVICA A. FOX AT THE 92NS ACADEMY AWARDS - ELTON JOHN AIDS FOUNDATION VIEWING PARTY, 2020 Source:Getty

Vivica A. Fox attended the Elton John AIDS Foundation Viewing Party in a gorgeous, sheer embellished gown.

10. VIVICA A. FOX AT THE FOX WINTER TCA 2020 ALL-STAR PARTY, 2020

VIVICA A. FOX AT THE FOX WINTER TCA 2020 ALL-STAR PARTY, 2020 Source:WENN

Vivica A. Fox arrived to the FOX Winter TCA 2020 All-Star Party in a chic, white two-piece suit.

