Twitter Reacts To Video of Goonew’s Deceased Body Displayed At Bliss For Funeral Viewing

In March we were sadden by the passing of DMV’s own Goonew. Many chose to mourn his death in different ways and over this weekend their was a public viewing of his body that made national news.

Video clips from Bliss Night Club in D.C. showing Goonew’s embalmed body propped up on stage wearing designer clothing and a crown became viral. (see clip below)

Some were very disturbed by this choice of commemoration, others say no judgment. Take a look at more of the reactions below and let us what you think. We are keeping his family in our prayers as they continue to cope with his death.

