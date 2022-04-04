In March we were sadden by the passing of DMV’s own Goonew. Many chose to mourn his death in different ways and over this weekend their was a public viewing of his body that made national news.

Video clips from Bliss Night Club in D.C. showing Goonew’s embalmed body propped up on stage wearing designer clothing and a crown became viral. (see clip below)

Some were very disturbed by this choice of commemoration, others say no judgment. Take a look at more of the reactions below and let us what you think. We are keeping his family in our prayers as they continue to cope with his death.

RELATED: Little Bacon Bear Sits Down With Goonew

RELATED: RIP Goonew: DMV Rapper Goonew Shot & Killed In Prince George’s County, Md., Twitter Reacts.

RELATED: Remembering The DMV’s Own Goonew

READ MORE:

Twitter Reacts To Video of Goonew’s Deceased Body Displayed At Bliss For Funeral Viewing was originally published on kysdc.com