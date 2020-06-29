President Trump Shares Video Of His Supporters Yelling ‘White Power!’

Donald Trump is a racist, this is known. So it should be no surprise that the Cheeto Charlatan cheerily shared a video on his Twitter that shows one of his supporters yelling “White Power!”

Also, let’s first point out Trump did this to make you stop paying attention that he let Russia put bounties on US soldiers, per the New York Times.

Pointing the other way is part of Cheeto’s playbook.

Reportedly, some senior citizens who are for (bums) and against (respect) Trump clashed in Sumter, Florida in a retirement community called The Villages. The sight of older folk getting their protest and beef on only got more outlandish as supporters in golf carts start yelling back at the bout that life protesters.

At the start of the video that Trump shared (so he can’t say it was at the tail end and he was unaware, which he did), a probable Klansman is seen and heard yelling “White Power!” as he’s jeered by protesters.

Of course, White Power Guy also happened to have a Trump-Pence campaign flag on his golf cart.

Seniors from The Villages in Florida protesting against each other: pic.twitter.com/Q3GRJCTjEW — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) June 27, 2020

Reports the Daily Mail:

Donald Trump reposted a video on Sunday morning where a senior citizen participating in a golf-cart parade of supporters could be heard yelling ‘white power’ as the country continues to roil in clashes between civil rights protesters and law enforcements.

The video posted to Twitter by another user on Saturday shows a clash between citizens of The Villages, a massive age-restricted community in Sumter, Florida, between pro-Trump demonstrators and senior counter protesters denouncing the president.

‘Thank you to the great people of The Villages,’ Trump posted Sunday alongside the video. ‘The Radical Left Do Nothing Democrats will Fall in the Fall. Corrupt Joe is shot. See you soon!!!’

Trump has since deleted his RT, but we will never forget. Peep more reactions to Trump’s racism below.

And a cleanup statement from White House spokesman Judd Deere: “President Trump is a big fan of The Villages. He did not hear the one statement made on the video. What he did see was tremendous enthusiasm from his many supporters.” https://t.co/M3TkCI7Nme — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) June 28, 2020

Also props to the seniors in that Florida community calling out the jig.

Y'all these amazing ass Democratic Seniors are from The Villages in Florida and they are dragging the MAGAs that live there. 🤣🤣pic.twitter.com/Ek8MJSUL8g — 👑😷𝓙𝓮𝔀𝓮𝓵𝓼😷👑 (@JewelsJourneys) June 28, 2020

