Trey Songz Reveals His Son’s Mother [PHOTOS]

Trey Songz has kept his relationship with the mother of his child a secret…until now!

Trigga finally posted a picture of the mother of his son Noah, Caro Colon, saying, “I’m obsessed; we did that, YOU did that! You’re a great Mother and you deal with all the extra’s very gracefully. I’ll always be eternally grateful to you Noah’s Mumma. ”

Caro Colon has kept a low profile by deleting her Instagram. The internet is already doing some investigating on Ms. Colon and allegedly she is rapper Dave East’s baby mother’s sister (Millie Colon).

This would make sense as Trey Songz and Dave East are good friends. He might’ve bumped into his future baby mama through their friendship.

Alright, that’s enough digging for the day, here are some pictures Ms. Colon!

