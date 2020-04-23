CLOSE
Trey Songz
Trey Songz Reveals His Son’s Mother [PHOTOS]

Posted 17 hours ago

Trey Songz has kept his relationship with the mother of his child a secret…until now!

Trigga finally posted a picture of the mother of his son Noah, Caro Colon, saying, “I’m obsessed; we did that, YOU did that! You’re a great Mother and you deal with all the extra’s very gracefully. I’ll always be eternally grateful to you Noah’s Mumma. 🙏🏾💙

Caro Colon has kept a low profile by deleting her Instagram. The internet is already doing some investigating on Ms. Colon and allegedly she is rapper Dave East’s baby mother’s sister (Millie Colon).

View this post on Instagram

Ok soooo *drumroll please* so far what has been repeatedly coming up is that Dave East Baby mom’s (Millie Colon) Sister(Caro Colon) is the mother of Noah which would make her Trey Songz Baby mom “allegedly”. A baby registry was found with Caro and Trey Songz Mom, April Tucker’s name on it. I’m going to keep my eyes and ears open but so far the investigating efforts of them people have come up with some pretty convincing evidence 😂 thanks @tgivens79 _ #TreySongz #BabyMom #DaveEast #MillieColon #Noah #BabyNoah #Music #NewMusic #NeighborsMightNotKnowHerNameButTheFansFoundIt #YallAreAmazing #SpyKids #SpyGrownUps #SpyGroupies #SpyEverything #CaroColon #BabyRegistry #News #FakeNewsOrRealNews #EitherWayItsNews #Blog #Blogger #Explore #ExplorePage #BabyListen #BabyListenEnt

A post shared by Baby🎧Listen (@babylistenent) on

 

This would make sense as Trey Songz and Dave East are good friends. He might’ve bumped into his future baby mama through their friendship.

Alright, that’s enough digging for the day, here are some pictures Ms. Colon!

Trey Songz Reveals His Son’s Mother [PHOTOS]  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

View this post on Instagram

Noah L. 4/20/19

A post shared by treysongz (@treysongz) on

8.

9.

10.

View this post on Instagram

Noah on da beat 😅

A post shared by treysongz (@treysongz) on

11.

12.

