The Tom Joyner One More Time Experience stopped in Indianapolis and it was an amazing night!
Indy’s own Ro James surprised Tom and to thank him for breaking his first record Green Light and for always supporting him.
Check out Some of Ro James hitting the stage!
#TJMS25: Ro James Surprises Tom Joyner at the One More Time Experience in Indianapolis was originally published on tlcnaptown.com
1. Tom Joyner One More Time Experience IndianapolisSource:Radio One Digital
Ro James
2. Tom Joyner One More Time Experience IndianapolisSource:Radio One Digital
Ro James
3. Tom Joyner One More Time Experience IndianapolisSource:Radio One Digital
Ro James
4. Tom Joyner One More Time Experience IndianapolisSource:Radio One Digital
Ro James
5. Tom Joyner One More Time Experience IndianapolisSource:Radio One Digital
Ro James
6. Tom Joyner One More Time Experience Indianapolis Ro JamesSource:Radio One Digital
Tom Joyner One More Time Experience Indianapolis Ro James ro james
7. Tom Joyner One More Time Experience IndianapolisSource:Radio One Digital
Ro James
8. Tom Joyner One More Time Experience IndianapolisSource:Radio One Digital
Ro James
9. Tom Joyner One More Time Experience IndianapolisSource:Radio One Digital
Ro James
10. Tom Joyner One More Time Experience IndianapolisSource:Radio One Digital
Ro James