#TJMS25: Ro James Surprises Tom Joyner at the One More Time Experience in Indianapolis

Posted June 10, 2019

The Tom Joyner One More Time Experience stopped in Indianapolis and it was an amazing night!

Indy’s own Ro James surprised Tom and to thank him for breaking his first record Green Light and for always supporting him.

Check out Some of Ro James hitting the stage!

#TJMS25: Ro James Surprises Tom Joyner at the One More Time Experience in Indianapolis was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Tom Joyner One More Time Experience Indianapolis

Tom Joyner One More Time Experience Indianapolis Source:Radio One Digital

Ro James

Tom Joyner One More Time Experience Indianapolis

Tom Joyner One More Time Experience Indianapolis Source:Radio One Digital

Ro James

Tom Joyner One More Time Experience Indianapolis

Tom Joyner One More Time Experience Indianapolis Source:Radio One Digital

Ro James

Tom Joyner One More Time Experience Indianapolis

Tom Joyner One More Time Experience Indianapolis Source:Radio One Digital

Ro James

Tom Joyner One More Time Experience Indianapolis

Tom Joyner One More Time Experience Indianapolis Source:Radio One Digital

Ro James

Tom Joyner One More Time Experience Indianapolis Ro James

Tom Joyner One More Time Experience Indianapolis Ro James Source:Radio One Digital

Tom Joyner One More Time Experience Indianapolis Ro James ro james

Tom Joyner One More Time Experience Indianapolis

Tom Joyner One More Time Experience Indianapolis Source:Radio One Digital

Ro James

Tom Joyner One More Time Experience Indianapolis

Tom Joyner One More Time Experience Indianapolis Source:Radio One Digital

Ro James

Tom Joyner One More Time Experience Indianapolis

Tom Joyner One More Time Experience Indianapolis Source:Radio One Digital

Ro James

Tom Joyner One More Time Experience Indianapolis

Tom Joyner One More Time Experience Indianapolis Source:Radio One Digital

Ro James

