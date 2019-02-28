The World’s 11 Black Billionaires

1. Folorunsho Alakija
She’s Vice chair of Famfa Oil, a Nigerian oil exploration company and worth $1.1 billion.
2. Mo Ibrahim
He founded the African mobile phone company Celtel and became a billionaire when he sold it. Now he works to improve the lives of African citizens through the Mo Ibrahim Foundation. He’s worth $1.18 Billion.
3. Michael Lee-Chin
Lee-Chin made his fortune by investing in National Commercial Bank Jamaica, AIC Limited and other companies. He owns a 65-percent stake in National Commercial Bank Jamaica. He’s worth $1.8 Billion
4. Michael Jordan
The NBA great is one of the three Americans on the list. He is still sponsored by Hanes, Gatorade and Upper Deck 15 years after retiring from basketball.He’s worth $1.9 Billion
5. Isabel Dos Santos
She’s the oldest daughter of Angola’s former president, Jose Eduardo dos Santos. She owns shares of various Portuguese companies and is worth $2.3 Billion
6. Strive Masiyiwa
Masiyiwa “overcame protracted government opposition to launch mobile phone network Econet Wireless Zimbabwe in his country of birth in 1998,” according to Forbes. He and his wife support orphaned and poor children in Zimbabwe, South Africa, Burundi and Lesotho through their Higherlife Foundation. He’s worth $2.4 Billion
7. Patrice Motsepe
The first black African to appear on the Forbes list. He became a billionaire in 2008 as founder and chairman of African Rainbow Minerals. He’s worth $2.4 Billion
8. Oprah
She’s built a media, entertainment and business empire and also owns shares in Weight Watchers and has a partnership with Apple. She has donated close to half a billion dollars to charities throughout her career. She’s worth $2.5 Billion
9. Robert Smith
Smith made his fortune through the private equity firm, Vista Equity Partners, he founded in 2000. He’s the third American on the list, and worth $5 Billion
10. Mike Adenuga
He’s Nigeria’s second-richest man, and made his first million at 26 selling lace and distributing soft drinks, according to Forbes. He built his fortune in telecom and oil production. He’s worth $9.2 Billion
11. Aliko Dangote
He’s Africa’s richest man. He founded and owns almost 88 percent of publicly traded Dangote Cement. He also owns stakes in publicly traded salt, sugar and flour manufacturing companies. He’s worth $10.7 Billion