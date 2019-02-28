HomePhoto Galleries

The World’s 11 Black Billionaires

Posted 17 hours ago

1. Folorunsho Alakija

She’s Vice chair of Famfa Oil, a Nigerian oil exploration company and worth $1.1 billion.

2. Mo Ibrahim

He founded the African mobile phone company Celtel and became a billionaire when he sold it. Now he works to improve the lives of African citizens through the Mo Ibrahim Foundation. He’s worth $1.18 Billion.

3. Michael Lee-Chin

Lee-Chin made his fortune by investing in National Commercial Bank Jamaica, AIC Limited and other companies. He owns a 65-percent stake in National Commercial Bank Jamaica. He’s worth $1.8 Billion

4. Michael Jordan

The NBA great is one of the three Americans on the list. He is still sponsored by Hanes, Gatorade and Upper Deck 15 years after retiring from basketball.He’s worth $1.9 Billion

5. Isabel Dos Santos

View this post on Instagram

Domingo a tarde... #teatro #funtimes #weekend

A post shared by Isabel Dos Santos (@isabel_dos_santos.me) on

She’s the oldest daughter of Angola’s former president, Jose Eduardo dos Santos. She owns shares of various Portuguese companies and is worth $2.3 Billion

6. Strive Masiyiwa

Masiyiwa “overcame protracted government opposition to launch mobile phone network Econet Wireless Zimbabwe in his country of birth in 1998,” according to Forbes. He and his wife support orphaned and poor children in Zimbabwe, South Africa, Burundi and Lesotho through their Higherlife Foundation. He’s worth $2.4 Billion

7. Patrice Motsepe

View this post on Instagram

#News: South Africa’s richest black man @Patrice_Motsepe has pledged to donate $250 million towards furthering the country’s land reform programme. __ Motsepe made the announcement while speaking at the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. __ Through The @MotsepeFoundation, the billionaire businessman will make funds available to assist skills development programmes in rural communities, thereby empowering landless South Africans and driving the country’s land reform efforts. __ Read more about this story here - [link in bio] ________________________________________________ #PhilanthropyCircuit #AfricanPhilanthropy #PatriceMotsepe #MotsepeFoundation #SouthAfrica #Africa #Donate #Donation #Johannesburg #Mandela #NelsonMandela

A post shared by Philanthropy Circuit Africa (@philanthropy_circuit) on

The first black African to appear on the Forbes list. He became a billionaire in 2008 as founder and chairman of African Rainbow Minerals. He’s worth $2.4 Billion

8. Oprah

She’s built a media, entertainment and business empire and also owns shares in Weight Watchers and has a partnership with Apple. She has donated close to half a billion dollars to charities throughout her career. She’s worth $2.5 Billion

9. Robert Smith

Smith made his fortune through the private equity firm, Vista Equity Partners, he founded in 2000. He’s the third American on the list, and worth $5 Billion

10. Mike Adenuga

He’s Nigeria’s second-richest man, and made his first million at 26 selling lace and distributing soft drinks, according to Forbes. He built his fortune in telecom and oil production. He’s worth $9.2 Billion

11. Aliko Dangote

He’s Africa’s richest man. He founded and owns almost 88 percent of publicly traded Dangote Cement. He also owns stakes in publicly traded salt, sugar and flour manufacturing companies. He’s worth $10.7 Billion

Related Galleries
Celebs Who Were Boy Scouts Or Girl Scouts
Solange Just Brought Back BlackPlanet & Black Twitter Is Scrambling To Find Their Logins
5 Must-See Jesus Statues Around The World [PHOTOS]
The Faces Of New School R&B
Red Carpet Rundown: 2019 Academy Awards
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (02/16-02/22)
Close