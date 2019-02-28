The World’s 11 Black Billionaires

4. Michael Jordan The NBA great is one of the three Americans on the list. He is still sponsored by Hanes, Gatorade and Upper Deck 15 years after retiring from basketball.He’s worth $1.9 Billion

5. Isabel Dos Santos View this post on Instagram Domingo a tarde... #teatro #funtimes #weekend A post shared by Isabel Dos Santos (@isabel_dos_santos.me) on Feb 24, 2019 at 10:27am PST She’s the oldest daughter of Angola’s former president, Jose Eduardo dos Santos. She owns shares of various Portuguese companies and is worth $2.3 Billion

8. Oprah She’s built a media, entertainment and business empire and also owns shares in Weight Watchers and has a partnership with Apple. She has donated close to half a billion dollars to charities throughout her career. She’s worth $2.5 Billion

9. Robert Smith Smith made his fortune through the private equity firm, Vista Equity Partners, he founded in 2000. He’s the third American on the list, and worth $5 Billion