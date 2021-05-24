The Bulletin: Tasha Cobbs Launches Plus-Size Swimwear, Tim & Brelyn Bowman’s Baby Boy Gets Baptized + More

Busy week for some of our gospel favorites…

Tasha Cobbs Leonard launched a plus-size swimwear collection under her Curve Athletics line, and Erica Campbell hit the bleachers to attend her niece’s basketball game. Tim Bowman Jr. and his wife Brelyn’s baby boy turned 1 year old this past week and to celebrate, they got him dedicated.

A few other inspirational celebs took to social media this past week to celebrate their ups: Pastor Jamal Bryant turned 50-years-old and Kierra Sheard took new family photos with her husband, Jordan Kelly.

Scroll through the photos below for more updates on how the gospel industry spent this past week in church, at home and around town!

