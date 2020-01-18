Thank You, Tom Joyner: Celebrities Congratulate Tom Joyner on Retirement

After over 25 years on the Tom Joyner Morning Show and over a total of 40 years in the radio business – icon Tom Joyner has retired.

Joyner went off the air in December 2019. He plans on spending his retirement in Miami focusing on managing the Tom Joyner Foundation.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Over the years, Joyner has been integral in launching the careers of many artists and boosting others through his legendary syndicated show. He also was a community leader who galvanized millions around social causes like the U.S. Census and voting.

Check out a few messages from various celebrities thanking Tom for his impact including MC Lyte, DeRay Davis and Robin Thicke below.