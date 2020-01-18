CLOSE
Thank You, Tom Joyner: Celebrities Congratulate Tom Joyner on Retirement

Posted January 18, 2020

After over 25 years on the Tom Joyner Morning Show and over a total of 40 years in the radio business – icon Tom Joyner has retired.

Joyner went off the air in December 2019. He plans on spending his retirement in Miami focusing on managing the Tom Joyner Foundation.

Over the years, Joyner has been integral in launching the careers of many artists and boosting others through his legendary syndicated show. He also was a community leader who galvanized millions around social causes like the U.S. Census and voting.

Check out a few messages from various celebrities thanking Tom for his impact including MC Lyte, DeRay Davis and Robin Thicke below.

 

