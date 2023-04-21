Sybil Wilkes’ ‘What You Need To Know’ Abortion-Related Ruling on Hold — Price to Combat Homelessness — Twitter Safety Changes

1. Abortion-Related Ruling on Hold Source:Getty What You Need to Know: In the ongoing battle over abortion rights, Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito gave the high court a little more time, until 11:59 Friday night, to decide the next step in a case that centers around the abortion pill, Mifepristone. The pause was extended Wednesday on a lower court ruling that would place restrictions on the widely prescribed and widely used drug. Currently, the drug is available with a prescription. According to news sites, the legal battle over Mifepristone is described as chaotic and complex, due to conflicting court orders requiring the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to take contradictory actions on the medication. Two separate federal courts have given the FDA conflicting rulings on the availability of the medication. Earlier this month, Trump-appointed U.S. Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk of the Northern District of Texas suspended the FDA approval of Mifepristone and all subsequent decisions the agency had taken to regulate the medication.

2. The Price to Combat Homelessness? $1.3 Billion Source:Getty WRITTEN & CONTRIBUTED BY KHAMERON RILEY What You Need to Know: Mayor Karen Bass Tuesday unveiled her proposed city budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year with funding priorities focused on the city’s homelessness crisis, supporting public safety, and advancing a “new L.A.” She added the proposed budget would also include a $1.3 billion investment to accelerate the city’s momentum on homelessness.

“This is a record for the City of Los Angeles,” Bass said. “This is a truly historic City budget commitment — because much of the state and federal pandemic money from the past couple of years is no longer available.” Through an executive directive and in coordination with the city attorney, Bass’ office is working to provide thousands of properties and units for housing for those who are homeless. She said more than 3,000 city-owned properties are being evaluated for housing use.

3. Why Does My Head Hurt? Everyday Reasons for That Headache Source:Getty What you need to Know: From lifestyle factors to an underlying condition, the reason for your headache could be easy to figure out. However, knowing the answer to your headache doesn’t always mean it’s easy to fix. We list the most common types of headaches you may encounter, broken down by primary and secondary headaches. Do you know the difference? Keep reading to find out! Primary Headaches According to the Mayo Clinic, a primary headache isn’t caused by any co-existing illness or condition. Instead, there’s an overactivity of the nerves and pain receptors in the brain or perhaps overly dilated blood vessels. Some people are at higher risk for primary headaches due to family history.

4. Twitter is Becoming Less Safe for Trans Folks Source:Getty WRITTEN & CONTRIBUTED BY KWYN TOWNSEND-RILEY What You Need to Know: Twitter quietly removes a policy against the targeted “misgendering or deadnaming of transgender individuals.” According to GLAAD, the world’s largest Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer (LGBTQ) media advocacy organization, Twitter’s Hateful Content Policy had earlier stated, “We prohibit targeting others with repeated slurs, tropes or other content that intends to dehumanize, degrade or reinforce negative or harmful stereotypes about a protected category. This includes targeted misgendering or deadnaming of transgender individuals.” But with the latest update, that last sentence has been removed. Twitter also said it will only put warning labels on some tweets that are “potentially” in violation of its rules against hateful conduct.