Super Bowl Sightings: All The Black Hollywood Stars We Caught At Super Bowl LVIII

A major football game happened this Sunday, but what everyone is talking about is Usher’s concert. Let’s be honest: He’s the reason why many of us tuned in to

Usher had everyone singing “Yeah!” and up out of their seats by the end of the halftime show. On the Super Bowl stage, helping him do it, were many celebrity favorites. Alicia Keys, H.E.R., Will.i.am., Lil Jon, Jermaine Dupri, and Ludacris all joined Usher for various versions of his nostalgic songs such as “Love in This Club,” “My Boo,” “Confessions,” “Caught Up,” and “U Got it Bad.”

Let’s get into Usher’s outfit details: Dolce & Gabbana and Off-White

Usher had a few outfit changes while performing with his celebrity friends. And, yes, they were as fabulous as we’d think they’d be for a Super Bowl stage.

His first ‘fit was a suave suit from Dolce & Gabbana. The all-cream ensemble featured a cropped jacket with a brooch and overcoat with a jeweled top underneath. He accessorized the stage look with a white glove as a nod to Michael Jackson. Usher soon ditched the top and coat – and was shirtless – but the ‘fit was fly for the opening.

Usher emerged in a second look afterand her 34-inch buss down took the stage. Matching H.E.R.’s fly – because attention must be paid to H.E.R.’s moment – Usher rocked a shimmering blue-and-black roller rink suit from Off-White . The set was intricate, with 394,000 crystals, a biker jacket, a turtleneck, and gloves.

Usher spared no detail on his performance fits. We loved each one.

Super Bowl Sightings: Black Hollywood Celebrities Spotted In Vegas

Vegas was the perfect backdrop for Usher’s concert (and a star-studded Super Bowl). Black Hollywood celebs were spotted throughout the weekend in town to cheer on their favorite teams.

Cameras caught Queen Latifah, Victoria Monet, Lizzo, Chloe and Halle Bailey, Cynthia Erivo, Beyonce, Jay Z, Blue Ivy, Rumi Carter, Gabrielle Union, Russell Westbrook, and Ice Spice, to name a few. See our gallery below.

