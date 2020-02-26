HomeRuss Parr Morning ShowRuss Parr Show Trending

Sterling K. Brown And His Beautiful Wife Ryan Michelle Bathe Are Serious #BlackLove Goals

Posted February 26, 2020

51st NAACP Image Awards - Show

Source: Rich Fury / Getty

Actor Sterling K. Brown and his wife Ryan Michelle Bath are tearing up the red carpet with their style. The pair met back in 1998 at Stanford University, before the fame, and became friends first.

“We found out that we were both from St. Louis. We didn’t know that we were both from St. Louis, like, our parents went to rival high schools. We were born in the same hospital. Like, we were friends,” Brown told Entertainment Tonight back in 2018.

“She was dating somebody. Of course she was, she’s gorgeous. So we were just buddies.”

While the relationship later turned romantic, they had their own drama, dating on and off through college, Country Living pointed out. After three years of dating on and off,  in 2004 they got back together and have been “solid” ever since, marrying in 2007.

Here, Bath talks about the “crazy” reason she broke up with her now-husband.

Well, nearly 13 years after they jumped the broom, it’s clear they are now reaping the fruits of their labor, not just with their love, but with their acting as the-two time Emmy winner plays the beloved Randall on NBC’s This Is Us and Bath is killing as Ari it on BET’s The First Wives’ Club.

After even two kids later, this couple still has the hots for one another. Here they are at the 2019 Primetime Emmys, just look at Sterling admiring all of Ryan’s stunning beauty!

71st Emmy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Dan MacMedan / Getty

Man, there is so much more! Here are all the times they were the epitome of #BlackLove on the red carpet and beyond!

Sterling K. Brown And His Beautiful Wife Ryan Michelle Bathe Are Serious #BlackLove Goals

